Battery chain saw
With simple chain tensioning, automatic chain lubrication and powerful cutting performance, the Kärcher battery chain saws achieve excellent results with convenient operation.
Features of chain saw
Effortless chain tensioning via rotary knob.
Automatic chain lubrication for low-maintenance use of the battery chain saw.
Brushless motor for extended lifetime.
Highlights of chain saw
For the battery chain saw CNS 36-35 Battery, even tree trunks are no problem thanks to its outstanding speed and optimum cutting width. The tool-less chain tensioning system and automatic chain lubrication make operation extremely easy – whether for professionals or beginners. Thanks to the chain saw brake and the 2-switch system, safety during use is always guaranteed.
Features of pole saw
Easy adjustment of chain tension with hex wrench.
Low wear and maintenance requirements thanks to automatic chain lubrication.
With the easy fibreglass extension insert, branches up to a height of 4 metres can be sawn without problem.
Highlights of pole saw
18 V Kärcher Battery Power
CNS 18-30 Battery
Easy to handle, versatile in use and perfect for tree maintenance: The lightweight battery chain saw CNS 18-30 Battery with tool-less chain tensioning system.
Voltage: 18 V
Guide bar: 30 cm
Chain speed: 10 m/s
Oil tank capacity: 200 ml
Performance per battery charge*: 70 cuts (10 cm diameter)
Tool-less chain tensioning: Yes
Automatic chain lubrication: Yes
Brushless motor: Yes
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
PSW 18-20 Battery
With the battery-powered pole saw PSW 18-20 Battery, all branches up to a height of 4 metres can be reached. For safe and practical tree maintenance.
Voltage: 18 V
Guide bar: 20 cm
Chain speed: 5.5 m/s
Oil tank capacity: 50 ml
Performance per battery charge*: 80 cuts (5 cm diameter)
Tool-less chain tensioning: No
Automatic chain lubrication: Yes
Brushless motor: No
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power
CNS 36-35 Battery
With fast chain speed and wide bar length: The battery chain saw CNS 36-35 Battery is ideal for demanding tree maintenance.
Voltage: 36 V
Guide bar: 35 cm
Chain speed: 21 m/s
Oil tank capacity: 190 ml
Performance per battery charge*: 200 cuts (10 cm diameter)
Tool-less chain tensioning: Yes
Automatic chain lubrication: Yes
Brushless motor: Yes
* Maximum performance with an 36 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
Kärcher Battery Power battery platforms
