Hygiene in the bedroom – tips for clean rooms and healthy sleep

Removing urine stains and odors from mattresses

Accidents happen, especially in households with children or pets. Not only are urine stains from dogs or cats unsightly, but can also leave stubborn odours. It is important to treat them quickly, as liquids can penetrate deep into the core of the mattress.

Fresh stains should be absorbed immediately with absorbent cloths or kitchen paper. We then recommend treating the stain with a slightly damp cloth and mild detergent. For older stains, household remedies such as baking soda can be effective: sprinkle the powder on the affected area, leave it to take effect and then vacuum it up. This will bind moisture and neutralise odors.



For more thorough cleaning, spray extraction cleaners are ideal, as they suck up liquids and dissolved dirt directly. When used in combination with suitable cleaning agents, the mattress is not only freed of stains, but also hygienically refreshed. This permanently reduces unpleasant odors.