Mattress vacuum cleaner VCH 4 UVClean
Fibre-deep cleaning, even for allergy sufferers: the VCH 4 UVClean uses UV-C light, vibration and strong suction power to remove 99.9% of all mites and bacteria from mattresses and other textile surfaces.
The VCH 4 UVClean for clean, healthy sleep. Mattresses harbour millions of mites and bacteria that can trigger allergies and, in turn, disturb sleep, so it is not enough for a mattress to simply look clean. The VCH 4 UVClean effectively removes both visible and invisible particles, such as mites and other allergens, from your mattresses and textile surfaces for thorough cleaning down to the fibres. The mattress cleaner combines three powerful technologies to great effect. The powerful vibration of the beater roller loosens deeply ingrained dirt, dead skin cells and mites from the mattress fibres and draws them to the surface. The powerful motor then vacuums up the loosened particles without compromise and traps them safely in the waste container. At the same time, the integrated UV-C light neutralises up to 99.9 percent of all bacteria and mites on the surface. This combination ensures that all mattresses, pillows and other textile surfaces are given a deep clean to protect the user’s health.
Features and benefits
500 W strong suction powerThe powerful motor vacuums up all loosened particles, hair and dust, leaving nothing behind.
Powerful beater rollerThe strong vibration of the beater roller (180 beats/s) loosens even deeply ingrained and stubborn dirt, mites and their faeces from inside mattresses and other textile surfaces.
Reliable UV-C lightThe integrated UV-C light acts on the surface and reliably neutralises 99.9% of all bacteria and mites without the use of chemicals.
Innovative 2-chamber container system
- Once vacuumed up, the dust is rotated rapidly by the cyclone technology, causing coarse particles to fall into the first chamber of the container and fine dust to fall into the second chamber.
- The separation of air and dirt ensures enduring, efficient suction power.
Long mains cable
- The extensive range saves time and adds convenience, since large areas can be cleaned in one go – without stopping.
65 °C hot air dehumidification
- Hot air dehumidification creates a dry, anti-mite and anti-bacterial microclimate in the mattress and other textile surfaces, preventing mites and mould spores.
Compact and lightweight design
- Ensures effortless handling for convenient and versatile cleaning, plus the device can be stored on a shelf or in a cupboard after use to save space.
Effortless final cleaning
- Carefully designed to ensure that maintaining and cleaning all parts is quick, hygienic and uncomplicated. Emptying the waste from the device is quick so you can get back to cleaning straight away.
Specifications
Technical data
|Waste container capacity (ml)
|400
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|80
|Hot air dehumidification (°C)
|65
|Rated input power (W)
|500
|Cable length (m)
|5
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|309 x 240 x 170
Equipment
- Beating roller
- Foam filter: 2 Piece(s)
- Motor protection filters: 3 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Mattresses
- Upholstered furniture
- Children’s beds