The VCH 4 UVClean for clean, healthy sleep. Mattresses harbour millions of mites and bacteria that can trigger allergies and, in turn, disturb sleep, so it is not enough for a mattress to simply look clean. The VCH 4 UVClean effectively removes both visible and invisible particles, such as mites and other allergens, from your mattresses and textile surfaces for thorough cleaning down to the fibres. The mattress cleaner combines three powerful technologies to great effect. The powerful vibration of the beater roller loosens deeply ingrained dirt, dead skin cells and mites from the mattress fibres and draws them to the surface. The powerful motor then vacuums up the loosened particles without compromise and traps them safely in the waste container. At the same time, the integrated UV-C light neutralises up to 99.9 percent of all bacteria and mites on the surface. This combination ensures that all mattresses, pillows and other textile surfaces are given a deep clean to protect the user’s health.