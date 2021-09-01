Cleaning living spaces: Tips for tackling dust and dirt

Minimalism

Whole books have been written about the hot topic of minimalism, yet just a few simple reflections can have a great effect. The fewer things you have, the less you have to put away before cleaning and the easier it is to keep things tidy in the long run. It sounds almost too easy, but putting it into practice is often where everything falls apart. As with tidying up, you should approach sorting out in small steps and not try to do everything in a single weekend.

It may help to question why you need to keep your possessions: Do we really want to keep all our holiday souvenirs on the shelf? Do I need to get rid of all those old crime novels? When was the last time I wore that piece of clothing? You don't always need to have a radical clear-out like the organisational expert Marie Kondo – even just getting rid of a few objects can make a tangible difference to how quickly you can get through your weekly dusting. After you have got rid of a few things, tidying up becomes noticeably easier.