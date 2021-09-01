Cleaning fireplaces

Why can't I use a conventional vacuum cleaner?

Household vacuum cleaners are not suitable for vacuuming stoves. The fine particles of ash quickly block the filter and suction turbine, which leads to a loss of performance and, in the worst case, motor failure. It is better to use an ash vacuum cleaner, which allows your work to be dust-free and convenient too.

The filters for ash vacuum cleaners are designed so that even fine particles of ash can be reliably vacuumed. Moreover, ash vacuum cleaners must fulfil particular safety requirements: A metal suction hose and flame-resistant catch pan prevent remnants of embers damaging the vacuum cleaner or, in the worst-case scenario, even starting a smouldering fire.

In order to clean the filter effectively to prevent blockages, ash vacuum cleaners also have a suitable cleaning function. There are models on which you can press a button to change the direction of the air flow to clean the filter effectively. This doesn't create any dust for the user since the dust is routed straight back into the catch pan.