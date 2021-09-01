Cleaning the bathroom: Dirt and limescale don't stand a chance

How often should you clean your bathroom?

For the most part, how often you should clean your bathroom depends on how often it is used. A single-person household creates less dirt than a family with multiple people, so the cleaning frequency should be adapted accordingly. Where possible, the whole bathroom should be given a thorough clean at least once a week. It is a good idea to remove soap residue and toothpaste from washbasins as soon as possible, and wipe the fittings every few days to prevent spots of limescale. It's best to wipe shiny fittings with a soft cloth every time you wash your hands – this doesn't give spots a chance to form in the first place.

Thoroughly rinsing and drying surfaces after every use helps to keep your shower cubicle and bathtub clean for as long as possible. To remove hair and dust from the floor, vacuuming every few days is often all it takes. Additionally, tiles should be mopped every 1–2 weeks to remove stubborn dirt.