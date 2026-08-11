Thanks to a pioneering and environmentally friendly acid combination of methanesulfonic acid and citric acid, the ready-to-use SanitPro Daily Cleaner CA 20 R eco!perform from Kärcher is the ideal choice for quick and thorough sanitary cleaning. The environmentally friendly detergent, which has been awarded the EU Ecolabel and the Austrian Ecolabel, effortlessly removes lime residue, lime soap and urine scale, as well as light soiling caused by soap residue and organic material. Developed for manual damp wiping using the spray method and very easy to use, the ready-to-use sanitary cleaner is as gentle as it is thorough when cleaning all typical ceramic, stainless steel, chrome, glass and plastic surfaces. It is quick-drying and streak-free and leaves behind a pleasant, fresh citrus fragrance. SanitPro CA 20 R eco!perform is also available in a practical and refillable 0.5 litre reusable bottle, which is additionally suitable for application with the high-quality reusable 2-in-1 foam spray head from Kärcher.