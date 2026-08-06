Classic Cotton Mop Flaps 40 cm

The loops and outer fringes of this mop cloth are mainly made of soft cotton. With flaps for use with the flat mop system with bucket and press from Kärcher.

Simple, contactless use thanks to flaps and perfect for very high volumes of dirt, also on uneven floors: The cotton mop from Kärcher. Loops and outer fringes of the mop cloth have a high cotton content, the even loop distribution ensures optimal dirt pick-up and moisture absorption and, in connection with the closely arranged outer fringes, very good coarse dirt pick-up with good sliding behaviour at the same time. In addition, the cloth has a total of 4 loops in the colours blue, red, yellow and green. With this colour-coded system the mop can be clearly assigned to a certain part to be cleaned and cross-contamination is effectively prevented – the loops that are not required are simply cut off. The cotton mop is perfect for use in the flat mop system with double bucket trolley or single bucket trolley and press.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme CLASSIC
Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Floor structure Smooth and lightly structured
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Flaps
Material 70% cotton / 30% PET
Textile material Cotton mix
Manufacturing type PET-Woven carrier fabric with sewed-on loops
Textile structure Loop pile
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 250
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 140

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

Classic Cotton Mop Flaps 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Cleaning agents