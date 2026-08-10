Classic Mop Holder Flaps MultiLink 40 cm

Classic Mop Holder Flaps MultiLink frame in polyamide with flap-holding clamps with 3 holes, with MultiLink Adapter for ø 23 mm handles.

Flat mop system with flaps, to be used with roller wringer, universal wringer or side press. Ideal for high-performance professional cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme CLASSIC
Type of flooring Hard floors
Textile attachment Flaps
Material PA / Fibreglass / PP
Working width (cm) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,6
Package weight (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 405 x 105
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 405 x 105 x 230

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories