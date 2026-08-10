Classic Mop Holder Flaps MultiLink 40 cm
Classic Mop Holder Flaps MultiLink frame in polyamide with flap-holding clamps with 3 holes, with MultiLink Adapter for ø 23 mm handles.
Flat mop system with flaps, to be used with roller wringer, universal wringer or side press. Ideal for high-performance professional cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors
|Textile attachment
|Flaps
|Material
|PA / Fibreglass / PP
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,6
|Package weight (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|405 x 105
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|405 x 105 x 230
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning