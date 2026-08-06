Classic Mop Holder Flaps 40 cm

Quick and easy to use: High-quality 40 cm flap holder with block system and 360° rotation.

Flaps holder with block system and 360° rotating joint in 40 cm width version from Kärcher. The mop holder is ideal for use with all handles with a hole diameter between 18 mm and 23 mm, such as our aluminium and telescopic handles.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme CLASSIC
Textile attachment Flaps
Material PA / Fibreglass / PP
Working width (cm) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 110
Classic Mop Holder Flaps 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories