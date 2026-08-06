Premium MF Mop Loop Flaps 40 cm
Universal microfibre mop with loops and flaps. For use with the flat mop system with bucket and press from Kärcher.
The loops of this mop cloth are made entirely of high-quality microfibre. In connection with their even distribution across the entire inner area of the cloth, this guarantees optimal dirt dissolving power and moisture absorption of the mop. This makes it perfect for cleaning in all areas with a high volume of dirt, as well as on uneven floors – also in industry. The clever flap prevents any skin contact by the cleaning personnel during or after cleaning. In addition, the microfibre mop has a total of 4 loops in the colours blue, red, yellow and green. With this colour-coded system the mop can be clearly assigned to a certain part to be cleaned and cross-contamination is effectively prevented – the loops that are not required are simply cut off. The microfibre mop is perfect for use in the flat mop system with double bucket trolley or single bucket trolley and press.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Floor structure
|Smooth and highly structured
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Flaps
|Material
|80% PET / 20% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Manufacturing type
|PET-Woven carrier fabric with sewed-on loops
|Textile structure
|Loop pile
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Dryer temperature (°C)
|60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 300
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 140
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning