Premium MF Mop Loop red Strap Tape 40 cm
Red microfibre strap tape mop with microfibre loops and handy hook-and-loop fastener for simple cleaning. Ideal for the spray method and preconditioned applications.
The red microfibre strap tape mop with loops was developed for use as an all-purpose mop for sanitary facilities. It impresses with its even and dense distribution of loops, which offer an outstanding dirt absorption capacity. In particular, the polyester loops with a high share of microfibres make it easier to clean right up to the edge and reliably remove loose dirt from corners and edges. Thanks to colour coding, it can be clearly assigned to the corresponding area to be cleaned, thus preventing cross-contamination. The microfibre loop mop is ideal for use with the preconditioning or spray method.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Floor structure
|Smooth and lightly structured
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Hook&Loop
|Material
|100% PET
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Manufacturing type
|PET-Woven carrier fabric with sewed-on loops
|Textile structure
|Loop pile
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Dryer temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 250
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²)
|0,1 / 30
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 105
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 105 x 20
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning
- Floor - wet cleaning