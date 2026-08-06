Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape ErgoHandle TriJet 40 cm

Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape ErgoHandle TriJet 40 cm: 1 tank handle with double ergonomic twisting grip, 1 x 40 cm Strap Tape frame, 1 x Standard MF Mop Cut Pile TriJet Strap Tape 40 cm.

Handle with tank for no-bucket-cleaning with frame with strap tape system. Ideal for hard-to-reach environments as staircases and a precise cleaning of unexpected dirt or combined with cleaning with equipments.

Specifications

Technical data

Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Hook&Loop
Material Aluminium / steel / PP / rubber / POM
Handle type Fix
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,9
Package weight (kg) 1,6
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 90
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 90 x 1580

Equipment

  • Ergo Connection
Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape ErgoHandle TriJet 40 cm
Videos
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories