Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape MultiLink 40 cm

MultiLink frame with strap tape system and universal clips, with MultiLink Adapter for ø 23 mm handles.

Flat mopping system with frame with strap tape system, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for high-performance professional cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Type of flooring Hard floors
Textile attachment Hook&Loop
Material PA / Fibreglass / PP
Working width (cm) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,3
Package weight (kg) 0,4
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 385 x 95
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 385 x 95 x 230

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories