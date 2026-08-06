Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape OneJet 40 cm

Spray mop system with strap tape fastener holder for moist and wet cleaning of floor coverings and for spreading disinfectants for targeted floor disinfection.

Ideal for moist and wet cleaning and for spreading disinfectants for targeted floor disinfection: The spray mop system with strap tape faster for use with disposable textiles or washable mops. The cleaning solution or disinfectant are sprayed onto the floor directly in front of the mop, which makes possible rapid needs-based cleaning or disinfection of small surfaces. Colour-coded bottles ensure that hygiene requirements are met. Set including a yellow-coded 0.66-litre bottle.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Hook&Loop
Material Aluminium / Silicone / PP
Handle type Fix
Handle length (mm) 1550
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 1,2
Package weight (kg) 2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 95
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 95 x 1550
Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape OneJet 40 cm
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Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories