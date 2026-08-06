Hook-and-loop fastener holder, 40 cm
Kärcher high-quality plastic hook-and-loop holder in 40 cm width. Quick and easy to use.
Kärcher plastic hook-and-loop holder in 40 cm width. The holder with hook-and-loop fastener is ideal for use with all handles with a hole diameter between 18 mm and 23 mm, such as our aluminium and telescopic handles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile attachment
|Hook&Loop
|Material
|PA / Fibreglass / PP
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (g)
|290
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 95
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning