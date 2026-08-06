Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 40 cm
With a block system fitted with a high-quality plastic hook-and-loop holder in a width of 40 cm from Kärcher. Quick and easy to use.
Kärcher plastic strap tape holder with block system. The 40 cm-wide holder with strap tape fastener is ideal for use with all handles with a hole diameter between 18 mm and 23 mm, such as our aluminium and telescopic handles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Textile attachment
|Hook&Loop
|Material
|PA / Fibreglass / PP
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,3
|Package weight (kg)
|0,4
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 95
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 100 x 45
Videos
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning