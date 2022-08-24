The procedure for cleaning an e-bike is largely the same, whether you are using a mobile, low-, medium- or high-pressure cleaner:

1. Secure and prepare the e-bike: a mounting stand in which it can be clamped is practical.

2. Remove the battery and display.

3. Protect open electrical contacts from moisture with special covers. Alternatively, use plastic film secured with rubber bands or cable ties.

4. Apply cleaning agent with a spray bottle or a foam nozzle.

5. A brush attachment for the spray gun improves the mechanical cleaning effect on stubborn dirt. Pay particular attention to mechanical parts such as hinges.

6. Rinse.

7. Don't forget: Dry the e-bike carefully with a microfibre cloth to prevent corrosion and unsightly water stains. Sensitive parts such as the electronics can be treated with special care sprays to displace moisture and maintain functionality. Only wipe the battery with a damp cloth before reinserting it.

8. Then oil the bicycle chain and gears. The contact points must be completely dry, otherwise there is a risk of a short circuit.

Important: Check that everything is working properly before your next ride. This includes the drive system with electronics, display and lights, the gears and also the brakes.