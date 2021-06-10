Battery Pressure Washer
No power connection available? No problem for the battery-powered pressure washer. The K 2 Battery is perfect for the versatile cleaning of smaller cars, motorbikes, bikes and boats, as well as for smaller cleaning tasks around the home, even without a power connection.
Wide range of application areas
Sparkling results even without a power connection: the battery-powered pressure washer for many different application areas such as patios, boats, garden paths and bikes. For even more flexibility, a Kärcher suction hose can be used to suction up water from alternative water sources. Thanks to innovative Real Time Technology, the battery's LCD display shows information about the battery capacity at all times.