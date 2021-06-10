Battery Pressure Washer

No power connection available? No problem for the battery-powered pressure washer. The K 2 Battery is perfect for the versatile cleaning of smaller cars, motorbikes, bikes and boats, as well as for smaller cleaning tasks around the home, even without a power connection.

Sparkling results even without a power connection: the battery-powered pressure washer for many different application areas such as patios, boats, garden paths and bikes. For even more flexibility, a Kärcher suction hose can be used to suction up water from alternative water sources. Thanks to innovative Real Time Technology, the battery's LCD display shows information about the battery capacity at all times.

K 2 Battery – far away from the power outlet. Right up close to the dirt.

The flexibility of the K 2 Battery pressure washer is limitless. Thanks to its three different power levels, this product can be used for flexible cleaning for up to 14 minutes.

