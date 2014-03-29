SUBMERSIBLE PUMPS

Result of sample calculation:

You can now comfortably read off the corresponding approximate flow rate at the intersections of the hose performance curve and pump performance curve. Divide your previously calculated water volume by the flow rate (can be read from the horizontal axis). In this way, you can obtain the expected pump duration in hours.

If you have to overcome a height difference* when pumping, move the performance curve of the corresponding hose up by the respective number of metres. (Example: max. height difference = 1 m; performance curve must be moved up 1 m on the vertical axis.)

The intersection for the SP 9.000 Flat is at approx. 3100 l/h, for the SP 17.000 Flat Level Sensor at 5000 l/h. This gives a pumping duration of approx. 5 ¾ hours with the SP 9.000 Flat. Whereas the SP 17.000 Flat Level Sensor would only need 3 ¾ hours and would therefore be the better solution for this application.