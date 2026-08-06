Industrial vacuums for dusts and solids

The vacuum cleaners with special filter engineering.

Across different industries, wide-ranging substances and media have to be vacuumed. Discharged media, hazardous dust, fine and coarse swarf, sand, spray agents, all types of fibres, food remnants, organic substances, very light to very heavy materials all place strict requirements on the filter engineering used. In our Kärcher industry system, you will find the optimal filter for every task, regardless of whether it is daily, at hourly intervals or in continuous operation 24/7 during the process itself.