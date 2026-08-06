Industrial vacuums for dusts and solids
The vacuum cleaners with special filter engineering.
Across different industries, wide-ranging substances and media have to be vacuumed. Discharged media, hazardous dust, fine and coarse swarf, sand, spray agents, all types of fibres, food remnants, organic substances, very light to very heavy materials all place strict requirements on the filter engineering used. In our Kärcher industry system, you will find the optimal filter for every task, regardless of whether it is daily, at hourly intervals or in continuous operation 24/7 during the process itself.
Features of the industrial vacuums for dusts and solids
Application areas
Cleaning in the food industry
Suitable for cleaning machines and floors in the food industry.
Cleaning in the metalworking industry
Suitable for vacuuming abrasive metal shavings.
Removal of synthetic materials
Can be used to remove plastic and other synthetic materials.
Cleaning in the timber industry
Wood shavings and wood dust can be easily removed.