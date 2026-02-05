Industrial dedusters
For the effective collection of suspended particles.
Suspended particles can vary greatly: fine dust, hazardous dust, fine swarf and all kinds of abrasion. In many industries, it is essential that process dusts from metals, textile fibres, agricultural products or chemicals are continuously extracted during the process itself. Our industrial dedusters reliably capture suspended particles, even in large quantities, through continuous operation directly at connected machining centres or filling plants.
0 Products
Features of the industrial dedusters
Application areas
Removing dust in the food industry
Dedusting in the food industry of e.g. flour dust, baking powder dust.
Removing dust and swarf in the metal industry
Immediate disposal of small metal shavings and metal dust during machining in the metal industry.