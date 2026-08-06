Liquid vacuums
The vacuum cleaners in the IVR-L range are dependable “masters of endurance” when it comes to vacuuming and separating liquids and solids. Customised for continuous operations in tough industrial applications and available in various drive types.
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Features of the industrial vacuums for liquids and solids
Application areas
Liquids in the metalworking industry
Ideal for vacuuming liquids such as cooling lubricants in the metal industry.
Clearing up leaks
For clearing up leaks to prevent accidents caused by slipping, dangerous cross-contamination and germ formation.
Liquids with swarf in the metalworking industry
Very suitable for vacuuming up liquids with swarf. Solids and liquids can be separated using a strainer basket.