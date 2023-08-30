Supplier area for municipal equipment
High quality and technical excellence are the basis for our high-performance vehicles. We invite you to take up this challenge and become part of our supplier network.
Supplier information
- Intitial sample label (DOCX, 37 KB)
- Initial sample inspection report (ZIP 129 KB)
- Supplier self disclosure (DOCX, 90 KB)
- Questionnaire sheet metal parts (DOCX, 82 KB)
- Questionnaire Cable Harness (DOCX, 78 KB)
- Questionnaire Castings (DOCX, 81 KB)
- Questionnaire hoses line (DOCX, 77 KB)
- Questoinnaire deep-drawing plastic parts (DOCX, 77 KB)