Municipal implement carriers
The versatility of the implement carriers from the Kärcher MIC compact class and Holder is impressive. From sweeping to green area maintenance and winter service through to wet cleaning, all municipal applications are professionally covered. The collaboration with renowned manufacturers of implements increases the range of applications and supports the integration into existing fleets.
Ready for anything
Tailored solutions for every application
Optimal solutions for a wide range of applications: our Kärcher-Holder multifunctional implement carriers are designed for yearround use under the toughest conditions and offer superior performance from 26 to 129 hp (18.9 to 95 kW) in any location or application.
Kärcher implement carriers
You have a wide variety of tasks: from green area maintenance to road maintenance, snow removal to irrigation. The MIC range offers the ideal solution for your diverse requirements. These compact, manoeuvrable implement carriers are particularly well suited to pavements, parks and narrow innercity streets.
Holder implement carriers
Holder municipal vehicles are primarily used in applications that place particularly high demands on both humans and machines. What is the reason for this? Because the multifunctional implement carriers are designed for year round use under the toughest conditions. With implements perfectly matched to the vehicle, they offer a complete package which is both technically and economically superior to standard solutions.