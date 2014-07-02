Compact hot water high-pressure cleaners
Small size, big impact.
Carry out vehicle cleaning and engine washes or remove dirt from outside stairs. With hot water high pressure up to 180 bar and 900 l/h. This is the new compact class.
HDS compact class
From fleets to workshops or building yards – hot water high-pressure cleaners are in demand in many places. This is exactly where our compact class comes in: the machines offer up to 180 bar pressure and a flow rate of 900 l/h, are compact in design and come with an automatic hose reel on request. And as you would expect, they feature high quality and easy handling as a matter of course.
Ergonomic in every regard
Anyone who has to tackle longer jobs with hot water high-pressure cleaners will appreciate the benefits of the EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun. It uses the recoil of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to almost zero, allowing you to save your strength. The rotating 1,050-millimetre stainless steel lance also makes work easier. On models with a four-pole electric motor, the power can also be regulated on the high-pressure gun itself via servo control.
50% faster
The automatic hose reel makes life easier for users and reduces set-up times by up to 50 per cent. It reliably winds and unwinds the 15-metre hose, even from an angle of up to 45°. The Ultra Guard hose is Teflon-coated and therefore very smooth and abrasion-resistant.
Easy to handle
Thanks to the EASY Operation concept, the controller, which can be used to set the flow rate and pressure, can be operated directly through an opening in the cover. If everything is set to minimum with a temperature of over 100 °C, the machine will operate in the steam stage. Practical storage options ensure efficiency when storing the hose, lance, power cable and more besides. Last but not least, the detergent tank has a capacity of 10 litres and a rinsing function. A valve ensures precise dosing of the detergent.
Durable thanks to high quality
High-quality materials and our proven burner technology are used in all hot water high-pressure cleaners in the compact class. The axial piston pump with ceramic pistons and the water-cooled, low-speed four-pole electric motor also ensure a long service life. The plastic cover protects all the fragile components from damage in harsh operating conditions. And when using hard water, system care agent can be poured into the descaler tank to help prevent calcification on the heating coils. Your investment is therefore protected.
Naturally sustainable
The eco!efficiency mode allows users to clean at a temperature of 60 °C in an energy-saving and sustainable way. This can be set at any time using the control knob, depending on the type and quantity of dirt and the degree of soiling.
Simply manoeuvrable
The "jogger" design enables effortless manoeuvring even in the compact class. Rubber tyre wheels, a steering roller, the step recess and an ergonomic push handle help with this.
Always safe in operation
Various safety features ensure that the operational safety of the machines is guaranteed at all times. These include a large water filter, safety valves, a temperature controller, an exhaust sensor and the SDS pressure-damping hose.
The very best electronics
Thanks to the modular platform in all our new high-pressure cleaners, the same control unit is installed in the compact class as in the middle and super class. The result: greater temperature stability, a smaller range of spare parts and shorter repair times.