Compact hot water high-pressure cleaners

Easy to handle

Thanks to the EASY Operation concept, the controller, which can be used to set the flow rate and pressure, can be operated directly through an opening in the cover. If everything is set to minimum with a temperature of over 100 °C, the machine will operate in the steam stage. Practical storage options ensure efficiency when storing the hose, lance, power cable and more besides. Last but not least, the detergent tank has a capacity of 10 litres and a rinsing function. A valve ensures precise dosing of the detergent.