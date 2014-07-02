Middle Class hot water high-pressure cleaners
Burns for the job. Cleaning on construction sites or in agriculture is hard work. Our Middle Class hot water high-pressure cleaners are designed to do just that. They either come with first-rate accessories and ergonomic handling or with a focus on ultra-simple operation and a robust design – depending on requirements. In any case, they always offer high quality and maximum performance – with max. 210 bar of pressure and a flow rate of 1000 l/h. These are the new Middle Class machines.
HDS middle class: This innovation makes your work easier
Our HDS devices combine top performance and ergonomics to perfection. Expect the highest level of innovation and uncompromising quality with maximum user-friendliness - these products are high-end.
Ergonomics at its best
When working with the hot water high-pressure cleaners, ergonomics is central to giving the user a comfortable experience. The hot water high-pressure cleaners in the high-end line come with the EASY!Force high-pressure gun as standard. The gun uses the recoil of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the user to almost zero. The power can be regulated via Servo Control using the trigger. The 1050 millimeter long stainless steel lance can be rotated and makes the task a lot easier.
Innovation for the user
Setting up the high-pressure hose takes time and costs nerves, which is why the device includes an automatic hose reel that can cut setup times by up to 50 percent. The 20-metre hose can be easily wound and unwound, even at an angle of up to 45°. Thanks to the ANTI!Twist function, it doesn’t get tangled in the process. Another plus point: The Ultra Guard hose is Teflon®-coated and sets new standards in abrasion resistance.
User-friendliness from A to Z
With our EASY operation concept, we want to make handling the device as simple as possible. One way we did this is by making the regulator, which sets the flow rate and pressure, directly accessible through an opening in the cover. If everything is set to minimum, the steam level is activated. The temperature can be regulated via the control panel. Practical storage options are also aplenty when it comes to our hot water high-pressure cleaners: the lance, power cord, nozzles and tools can be stowed on the device. For the models without an automatic hose reel, there is an additional storage compartment instead. Last but not least, there are 2 detergent tanks with precise measuring and rinse function, and all maintenance-relevant components are quickly accessible.
Easy manoeuvring
Our hot water high-pressure cleaners are designed according to the jogger principle so that moving them around is as effortless as possible. This is made easier thanks to the large tyres, 1 swivel castor, a footstep and ergonomic handles.
Longevity in mind
High-quality materials and tried-and-tested technology make our hot water high-pressure cleaners a safe investment. An axial piston pump with ceramic pistons, a water-cooled, slow-running 4-pole electric motor and proven burner technology ensure a long service life. The plastic cover protects all sensitive components even in tough situations. Also on board is a descaling tank that prevents calcification - a plus for the longevity of the heating coils, especially in hard water areas.
Sustainability at the touch of a button
The eco!efficiency mode can be activated depending on the type and amount of dirt and the degree of soiling. This allows energy-saving and sustainable cleaning at a temperature of 60 °C.
100 percent operational reliability
A large water filter, safety valves, temperature controller, exhaust gas sensor as well as soft damping system (SDS) ensure that operational reliability is guaranteed at all times.
HDS middle class Classic: Robust partner for tough work
Our Classic devices are tailored to rough applications. Reliable technology, simple operation and robust construction. Well-fitting accessories and top quality at attractive prices - this is the Classic line.
Robust and durable
Hot water high-pressure cleaners, developed for tough operating conditions - these are our HDS Classic devices. They have a tubular steel frame and a robust, powerful crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons. The proven water-cooled, slow-running 4-pole electric motor is very durable. A large water filter protects larger dirt particles from entering the device, preventing damage to the pump.
Powerful and sustainable
The middle class devices offer a working pressure of up to 210 bar and a maximum delivery rate of 1000 l/h. This means that the most stubborn dirt doesn’t stand a chance. eco!efficiency mode can be activated depending on the type and amount of dirt and the degree of soiling. This allows energy-saving and sustainable cleaning at a temperature of 60 °C.
Intuitive and easy to maintain
The EASY operation concept makes our devices very easy to use. For example, the amount of water and pressure can be individually adjusted directly on the pump. A central rotary knob makes for intuitive operation. In addition, accessories such as the hose or spray lance can be stowed away quickly on the device. Thanks to the open design, all components needed for use are quickly accessible, which ensures a high level of maintainability.
Secure and mobile
Puncture-proof large tyres ensure easy navigation and trouble-free operation even on rough terrain. In addition, a crane hook is integrated on the tubular steel frame for easy crane loading.
Economic
The hot water high-pressure cleaners in the HDS Classic series focus on the essential basic functions and their accessories are reduced to the essentials. This ensures that Kärcher quality and top performance are available at an affordable price.