HOT WATER GENERATOR

It's a simple fact: Hot water has higher cleaning power than cold water. We recommend our hot water generator for anyone who needs this additional advantage in their everyday work, i.e. as a cost-effective upgrading of their existing cold water high-pressure cleaner. It is simply connected at the outlet of the high-pressure cleaner and supplies up to 80 °C hot water. Very efficient and low emissions. For even better cleaning results in event of especially stubborn dirt.

Please note that different country versions are available for most products: 120 V / 60 Hz or 220-240 V / 50 Hz.