Professional expertise

Different target groups in the commercial environment have different cleaning requirements: Which type of floor needs what approach to cleaning, refurbishment or maintenance? What is meant by hygienic cleaning? At what point does cleaning contribute to process reliability? What effect can cleaning have on a business's profitability? And which type of dirt can be removed with which cleaning agent? 

Kärcher expertise provides helpful answers, tips and instructions for various questions about cleaning as well as the right cleaning machines, cleaning agents and accessories for cleaning and maintenance.

Kärcher industry solutions for the automotive industry
Kärcher industry solutions for the construction and handicraft industries
Kärcher industry solutions for building service providers

Building service providers

 

Kärcher industry solutions for the healthcare industry

Healthcare

Kärcher industry solutions for the hotel and gastronomy industries

Hotels and gastronomy

 

Kärcher industry solutions for the industrial sector
Kärcher industry solutions for the municipal and public service industries

Municipal authorities and public service

Kärcher agriculture

Agriculture

Kärcher industry solutions for retail

Retail

 

Kärcher industry solutions for transport and logistics
Hotelreinigung

PDIR: Four essential cleaning functions

When it comes to keeping hotels and restaurants clean and ensuring that they retain their value, the four types of cleaning in the PDIR process come highly recommended.

learn more
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher