Professional expertise
Different target groups in the commercial environment have different cleaning requirements: Which type of floor needs what approach to cleaning, refurbishment or maintenance? What is meant by hygienic cleaning? At what point does cleaning contribute to process reliability? What effect can cleaning have on a business's profitability? And which type of dirt can be removed with which cleaning agent?
Kärcher expertise provides helpful answers, tips and instructions for various questions about cleaning as well as the right cleaning machines, cleaning agents and accessories for cleaning and maintenance.
Building service providers
Healthcare
Hotels and gastronomy
Municipal authorities and public service
Agriculture
Retail
PDIR: Four essential cleaning functions
When it comes to keeping hotels and restaurants clean and ensuring that they retain their value, the four types of cleaning in the PDIR process come highly recommended.