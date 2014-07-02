Industrial Vacuum Cleaners / Dedusting Solutions | Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming GmbH

Whether flexible or permanently installed, for small or large quantities, liquid or solid, unproblematic or hazardous suction waste – with Kärcher industrial vacuums and industrial dust extractors, you can handle even the toughest cleaning tasks in seconds.

Kärcher IVM Range

Kärcher IVM 40/24-2 H ACD

IVM 40 Food

IVR L 200

Kärcher industrial vacuum storage

    Our quality claim: Made in Germany

    A promise you can rely on

    High-quality components, comprehensive expertise, a high degree of added value, and professionally trained staff have ensured that our tried-and-tested products offer outstandingly high quality and durability for decades.

    We see ourselves as a partner, by your side as you face any industrial vacuuming challenge. Your experiences and feedback are very valuable to us, since our goals align with yours – we aim to develop innovations and products that help you to achieve your goals more quickly and efficiently.

    The conditions are tough, our vacuums are ready

    Every sector has unique requirements when it comes to the perfect cleaning solution: Process integration, large-scale processing, hazardous substances, narrow time frames, and much more. This requires both universal and specific machines and systems. From metal processing to the automotive industry, from pharmaceuticals to the food industry, Kärcher is the top choices for industrial vacuum cleaners:

    • Flexibly mobile or stationary installed industrial vacuum systems
    • Ideal for vacuuming large or small quantities
    • Complete removal of solids and liquids, as well as large amounts of dust
    • Safe vacuuming and disposal of hazardous suction waste
    • Machines designed for long-term, industrial use
    Kärcher industrial vacuums for liquids/swarf

    INDUSTRIAL VACUUM CLEANERS FOR LIQUIDS/SWARF

     
    Kärcher industrial vacuums for solid materials/dust

    INDUSTRIAL VACUUM CLEANERS FOR SOLIDS/DUSTS

     
    Ex industrial vacuums

    EX INDUSTRIAL VACUUM CLEANERS

     
    Industrial dust extractors

    INDUSTRIAL DUST EXTRACTORS

     

    New name – the same renowned quality. Ringler becomes Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming GmbH

    Ringler GmbH is undergoing a comprehensive rebrand for industrial vacuums. In the future, its entire product portfolio will appear under the Kärcher brand name. Our products will be supplied as standard in the new anthracite corporate colour, unless otherwise requested by the customer. With this initiative, Kärcher is reinforcing the uniform appearance of all products offered by the corporate group, as well as its strategic alignment, which keeps you, the customer, in focus.

    The advantages for you: From now on, you will benefit even more from a harmonised product portfolio from an established international brand – Kärcher.

    Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming GmbH is also by your side as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming product service at a glance:

    • Standard machines are available immediately "off the shelf"
    • Individual customer solutions can still be produced quickly thanks to our well-stocked stores
    • The time scale of project quotations remains unchanged thanks to fully available sales and project planning
    • Spare parts supplies are also guaranteed due to high stock levels 

    We look forward to hearing from you on +49 (0) 7195 9030.
    Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:00 and Saturday from 08:00 to 16:00

    To protect our customers, suppliers and staff, we have of course adjusted the hygiene and safety measures in place at our premises. In doing so, we have followed specifications from the WHO and the Robert Koch Institute.

    With kind regards,
    The Kärcher team

    Over 50 years of expertise

    With the Kärcher industrial vacuum system, you benefit from over 50 years of experience. We are in close touch with our customers worldwide in order to analyse existing and new tasks and optimally adapt our products to these applications.

    YOUR INDUSTRY – OUR VACUUMS. KÄRCHER INDUSTRIAL VACUUM SYSTEMS ARE A HIT IN A WIDE RANGE OF SECTORS AND TARGET GROUPS. DAY IN, DAY OUT.

    Industrial vacuum cleaners from Kärcher to suit every sector.

    Industrial vacuums from Kärcher to suit every sector.

    FAST. SAFE. CLEAN

    The metal processing industry, which encompasses metallurgy, machine design and automotive engineering, is a core industry with incredibly sophisticated procedures. Metal processing generates huge quantities of abrasive swarf mixed with cooling lubricants. Cleaning workpieces and machine tools, often during ongoing operation, is an important task that has a significant impact on cost efficiency. Our industrial suction solutions provide optimum process reliability and quality assurance.

    Use:

    • Industrial vacuum cleaners can absorb swarf and fluids from all machining processes that generate swarf, such as milling, turning, drilling, grinding, deburring and brushing
    • Stationary vacuuming of machining equipment with continuous removal of swarf and dust

    Challenge:

    • Contamination of machining equipment due to (sharp) swarf, grinding dust, paint grinding dust, slag, combustible dust, cooling lubricant and emulsions
    • Separating swarf and emulsions

    Benefits:

    • Keep production processes clean and minimise downtime
    • Reduce downtime for machining equipment
    • Increase production accuracy
    • Increase reliability of work and processes
    • Separate swarf and liquids
    • Long-lasting, robust solutions
    • Continuous operation and fast cleaning times thanks to high suction power
    Kärcher industrial vacuums for the automotive industry/metal processing and machine design

    WORK HYGIENICALLY – CLEAN ECONOMICALLY

    Clean production processes, guaranteed quality, optimum hygiene, and the prevention of contamination are key success factors in the food processing. This generates large quantities of fine, explosive types of dust.

    Use:

    • Vacuuming foodstuff dusts such as flour dust, vitamin powder, foodstuff powder, etc. either mobile or stationary and integrated in the production process

    Challenge:

    • Versatile vacuuming tasks and types of dirt: Foodstuff breakages, types of dust (potentially explosive, freely floating, adhesive, wet), fats, oils and egg whites, liquids
    • Risk of dust explosions
    • (Cross-)contamination, microbial contamination, altered taste, slip hazards

    Benefits:

    • Keep production processes clean and minimise downtime
    • Vacuum potentially explosive types of dust with ATEX certification
    • Long-lasting, reliable, compact solutions
    • Cost-effective solutions
    • Effective filters and filter cleaning
    Kärcher industrial vacuums in the food industry

    HEALTH IS KEY. IN EVERY WAY.

    The pharmaceutical industry must continuously meet extremely strict quality and hygiene standards in a variety of product ranges. At the same time, production processes must run as efficiently as possible. Our suction and dust extraction solutions achieve these goals on any industrial scale.

    Use:

    • Vacuuming residue from tablets, active agents in medicines (vitamins, oestrogen)
    • Vacuuming dust in production processes

    Challenge:

    • Fine dust that is hazardous to health
    • Potentially explosive dust

    Benefits:

    • Keep production processes clean and minimise downtime using, for instance, integrated
    • suction in the production process
    • Health protection and occupational safety
    • Use vacuums in particularly delicate areas
    • Safe vacuuming and disposal of hazardous and potentially explosive
    • dust, among other materials, thanks to the vacuum's certification
    Kärcher industrial vacuums in the pharmaceutical industry

    PRODUCTIVITY AND CLEANLINESS: THE PERFECT COMBINATION.

    The production and processing of rubber and plastics generate fine and coarse particles that pose a danger to health. These substances may be present in large quantities during transport and maintenance work.

    Use:

    • Cleaning machines and workplaces, in particular vacuuming and absorbing granulates, plastic swarf and dust, (aggressive) chemical mixtures, fertiliser, paint powder, water, detergent
    • Vacuuming dust from production processes (e.g. dust generated during granulate dosing)

    Challenge:

    • Dusts that are hazardous to health and the environment
    • Contamination of products

    Benefits:

    • Keep production processes clean and minimise downtime
    • Guarantee occupational safety and work efficiency
    • Vacuum potentially explosive types of dust with ATEX certification
    • Contamination-free emptying
    Kärcher industrial vacuums in the plastics and chemical industry

    GET YOUR CONSTRUCTION PROJECT OFF TO A CLEAN START.

    Use:

    • Vacuuming minerals of all kinds (concrete dust, cement dust), coarse eroded particles, pebbles, sand
    • Transporting the vacuum to construction sites and flexible use there

    Challenge:

    • Dust as a long-term danger to health
    • Large eroded material as an occupational safety hazard

    Benefits:

    • Increase quality of work
    • Health protection and occupational safety
    • Direct suction while the tool is in use thanks to electrical tool connection on the vacuum cleaner
    • Manoeuvrable, mobile machines
    • Long-lasting, robust machines
    Kärcher industrial vacuums in handicraft and the construction industry

    WHEREVER SAWING, PLANING AND SANDING IS PERFORMED

    In the wood and furniture industry, sawdust, swarf and sanding dust post a continuous, serious risk to health. What's more, these substances can be easily ignited or even explosive. The use of our specialised suction systems enables you to reliably prevent dust and swarf from collecting and becoming a hazard in the workplace.

    Use:

    • Maintenance cleaning and machine cleaning
    • Industrial vacuum cleaners remove swarf and dust on milling machines, sanding machines, saws, hand, tools, etc. and provide continuous suction.

    Challenge:

    • Easily flammable to highly explosive dust
    • Dust that is hazardous to health
    • Frequent large quantities of dust

    Benefits:

    • Health protection and occupational safety
    Kärcher industrial vacuums in the wood processing industry

    SAFE INDUSTRIAL STONE AND GLASS PRODUCTION

    Extremely fine, sharp and abrasive suction waste is generated when processing stone and glass. This challenge is no match for our industrial suction solutions.

    Use:

    • Machine cleaning, sometimes with large amounts of fluid
    • Vacuuming cement dust on conveyor belts, filling funnels, filling equipment, etc.

    Challenge:

    • Large quantities of dust
    • Sharp material to be vacuumed
    • Large quantities of cooling water

    Benefits:

    • Guarantee quality and operational processes
    Kärcher industrial vacuums in the glass and stone industry

    TEXTILE MANUFACTURING WITHOUT THE FUZZ

    Removing waste material generated during production in the textile industry involves unique challenges. Fibres and fluff that are vacuumed away tend to clump together and can shut down production by blocking filters, hoses and pipelines. Our tailor-made solutions ensure that your production processes continue to run seamlessly.

    Use:

    • Vacuuming fluff and fibres of any size and any amount

    Challenge:

    • Textile fibres adhere to and block the filter
    • Textile fibres form balls in hoses and pipelines, thereby blocking them

    Benefits:

    • Keep production processes clean and minimise downtime
    • Continuously high suction power
    • Long-lasting, reliable, compact, cost-effective solutions
    Kärcher industrial vacuums in the textile industry

    100% DUST-FREE PRODUCTION.

    In the electronics industry and in optics, production processes generate extremely fine dust that is capable of damaging components and must be vacuumed away directly as the process runs. Our suction systems such as our industrial vacuum cleaner remove fine dust and help you to achieve these goals and protect your sophisticated production systems at the same time.

    Use:

    • Milling electrical components
    • Polishing optical elements

    Challenge:

    • Highly abrasive dust
    • Dust capable of destroying components

    Benefits:

    • Guarantee quality and operational processes
    Kärcher industrial vacuums in the electronics and optics industry

    CLEAN PRODUCTION FROM PAPER TO PRINT

    The production of printed media involves the use and creation of paper dust, paint powder, liquid colourants and toners. These substances, some of which are highly toxic, require high-performance industrial suction solutions – which we have been developing for the printing industry for decades.

    Use:

    • Vacuuming cellulose fibres during machine cleaning in the paper industry
    • Vacuuming fine to coarse paper cuttings from cutting machines
    • Cleaning printing machines
    • Vacuuming paint powder

    Challenge:

    • Extremely fine, explosive dust
    • Large paper cuttings

    Benefits:

    • Guarantee quality and operational processes
    • Health and safety measure
    Kärcher industrial vacuums in the printing industry

    YOUR DIRT IS OUR PROBLEM. KÄRCHER HAS THE RIGHT RANGE FOR ANY APPLICATION.

    The right solution to any problem

    Our Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaners and industrial dust extractors offer you solutions for every industrial vacuuming task: Whether flexible and mobile or stationary, for vacuuming anything from coarse swarf to the smallest suspended particles, for small or large quantities, for liquids or solids, for unproblematic or hazardous material.

    Kärcher Industrial vacuum cleaners

    Industrial vacuum cleaners

    Industrial vacuum cleaners are designed for the stationary or mobile vacuuming of dry and wet swarf, coarse dust and similar suspended particles. Industrial vacuum cleaners work at a high vacuum with a relatively low air flow.

    GO TO OVERVIEW
    Kärcher Industrial dedusters

    Industrial dedusters

    Industrial dedusters are stationary machines that extract suspended particles such as dust and fine swarf from the air. Industrial dedusters work at a low vacuum with a relatively high air flow.

    GO TO OVERVIEW

    INDUSTRIAL VACUUMS FOR LIQUIDS/SWARF

    INDUSTRIAL VACUUMS FOR LARGE QUANTITIES OF ABRASIVE SWARF AND LUBRICANTS

    Vacuum cleaners that effortlessly endure several hours daily or continuous operation 24/7 are needed in industry. The spectrum of substances ranges from small to very large quantities of abrasive swarf and coarse particles to discharged media through to liquids such as oil, cooling emulsion and water.

    KÄRCHER INDUSTRIAL VACUUMS FOR LIQUIDS/SWARF

    INDUSTRIAL VACUUM CLEANERS FOR SOLIDS/DUSTS

    THE VACUUM CLEANERS WITH THE SPECIAL FILTER ENGINEERING

    Diverse substances and media have to be vacuumed in the different industries. Discharged media, hazardous dust, fine and coarse swarf, sand, spray agents, all types of fibres, food remnants, organic substances, very light to very heavy materials all place strict requirements on the filter engineering used. In our Kärcher industry vacuum system, you will find the optimal filter for every task, regardless of whether it is daily, at hourly intervals or in continuous operation 24/7.

    KÄRCHER INDUSTRIAL VACUUM CLEANERS FOR SOLIDS/DUSTS

    EX INDUSTRIAL VACUUMS

    CERTIFIED SAFETY FOR POTENTIALLY EXPLOSIVE ATMOSPHERES

    Vacuuming in potentially explosive atmospheres places the highest demands on machine quality. Kärcher industrial Ex vacuums meet these standards and some are certified by TÜV Süd and IBExU.

    Kärcher Ex industrial vacuums

    INDUSTRIAL DUST EXTRACTORS

    FOR EFFECTIVE COLLECTION OF SUSPENDED PARTICLES

    Suspended particles can vary greatly: Fine dust, hazardous dust, fine swarf and all kinds of abrasion. In many industries the continuous vacuuming of process dusts from metals, glass, stone, textile fibres, agricultural products or chemicals directly in the process is essential. Our industrial dust extractors reliably capture suspended particles, even in large quantities, in continuous operation 24/7 directly at connected machining centres or filling plants.

    Kärcher industrial dust extractors

    EX INDUSTRIAL DUST EXTRACTORS

    FOR EVERYTHING THAT IS SUSPENDED IN AIR AND POTENTIALLY EXPLOSIVE

    The continuous suction of suspended, explosive particles directly at the point of origin in the process places extremely high requirements on industrial dust extractors. Our dedusters and Ex dedusters have been proving themselves for many years in continuous stationary use 24/7 in many areas of industry, particularly in metal and wood processing, in the automotive, chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries, food industry, paper manufacture, in the rubber and plastic processing industry, as well as in zone 22.

    Kärcher Ex fitted extraction unit

    Customer-specific solutions for specific tasks

    Kärcher customer-specific suction solution

    Individual solutions

    The requirements of industrial vacuuming systems can be very specific. We plan every system individually to your specific needs. Our services range from the simple mobile solution through to highly complex, specifically adapted and tightly piped industrial vacuuming solutions. With more than 50 years of experience in the development and realisation of industrial vacuum systems, we are your competent partner. As a result, you get efficient complete solutions from a single source.

    Pipelines

    Pipelines – perfectly connected performance.

    Our stationary industrial vacuums can be used as single- or multi-user systems with hand-held suction points or directly integrated into the process. To enable this, we can provide you with all the necessary components, from the suction points and accessories to individually configured pipelines.

    Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming Service

    SERVICE

    You can rely on us. Our comprehensive service does not stop once you have accepted your industrial vacuum system. Learn more about what we can offer and get in touch with us.

    FIND OUT MORE

    ABOUT US
    Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions

    Our DNA

    Who we are: The expert in industrial suction solutions.

    With over 50 years' experience in the sector, you can rest assured that you're in expert hands with us. Our professional team will work together with you to design the perfect solutions to meet your needs using our extensive product range, as well as providing you with comprehensive expert advice. We are dedicated to helping our customers to create clean, safe working environments using efficient cleaning solutions.

    What we offer: High-quality solutions that you can trust. 

    With our solutions, consisting of high-quality industrial vacuum cleaners with a range of versatile accessories for a range of applications, we make your everyday production significantly easier. Our solutions are complemented by service concepts that ensure your industrial vacuum solution is always ready for use. We are by your side at any time to provide help and advice. That's a promise you can rely on. 

    What shapes us: Like two sides of the same coin, we represent the decades of experience amassed by Ringler GmbH and its rebrand as Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming GmbH.

    High-quality components, comprehensive expertise, a high degree of added value, and expert staff have ensured that our tried-and-tested solutions offer outstandingly high quality and durability for decades. With our combined experience in development, production, sales, services and application engineering, we help you to create a cleaner, safer, more environmentally friendly production facility.

    Individual Kärcher industrial suction systems

    WELDING

    Our high degree of added value enables us to react flexibly to your needs.

    Kärcher industrial suction systems with individual colour choice

    PAINTING

    We are more than happy to provide our industrial vacuum systems to your colour specifications.

    Kärcher top-quality industrial suction systems

    INSTALLATION

    Made in Germany – optimally structured work processes ensure the highest quality standards.

    At home in the Swabian mountains.

    For 50 years, Kärcher (formerly Ringler) has been a renowned manufacturer of high-quality industrial suction solutions; the company is based in the Swabian region of Waldstetten, nestled in a group of mountains known as the "Dreikaiserberge", around 50 kilometres from Stuttgart. This is where we produce almost all our products. Our range encompasses everything from small, mobile industrial vacuums to stationary suction systems with pipeline structures, all the way to dedusting systems with individually designed collection units. 

    Our industrial vacuum solution help us make the difference. They stand out thanks to their high-quality, long-lasting, technically sophisticated, robust design. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming GmbH site

    7th July 1967: Bernhard Ringler establishes his own business – a contract production business for welded and turned parts – in rented premises.

    1970: The company Ringler Apparatebau GmbH is founded by Bernhard Ringler with the aim of answering the question: How can we make cleaning swarf and emulsions off machine tools be made as efficient and safe as possible? The company intends to make the typical practice of sweeping away swarf a thing of the past.

    1973: A breakthrough with the classic RI 300 swarf industrial vacuum cleaner: This combines the benefits of efficiently cleaning industrial environments, separating swarf from emulsions, returning the cooling emulsion to the machine, and a tipping mechanism to empty swarf. This invention, which was groundbreaking at the time, was a sales hit in Germany. The follow-up model to the RI 300 industrial vacuum is still a true classic in the industrial vacuum sector and remains popular to this day. Its steel construction, robust design and perfect handling are still the cornerstones of our solutions.

    1976: Construction of the first production hall and warehouse
    750 m² and additional office space. The company is exclusively a manufacturer of vacuum cleaners for the metal processing industry.

    1982: Expansion of production and storage capacity by a further 600 m² and an additional 200 m² of office space

    1995: The installation and shipping areas are expanded
    Third construction phase
    Construction of a new assembly hall, additional capacity for assembly/shipping, and an additional 600 m² testing station. New total of approx. 2200 m² of assembly, production and office space.

    2003: Certification of the entire company according to ISO 9001, VDA 6.4

    2010: Takeover by Alfred Kärcher
    The company Alfred Kärcher SE & Co.KG takes over Ringler Apparatebau GmbH with effect from 1st September 2010

    2012: Continued improvements in production depth – Made in Germany
    The production facility is expanded to maintain and improve the company's depth of production. As part of this process, an additional production hall for steel frameworks and primary materials is purchased and put into operation. 

    2013: Customer-oriented, flexible production thanks to the new paint shop
    Using two state-of-the-art painting boxes, delivery times were drastically reduced, which made production significantly more customer-focussed and flexible. 

    1st October 2013: Change of name to Ringler GmbH

    2014: Expansion of office space due to international sales orientation
    As part of the expansion of the company's international sales, an office building with training facilities and office space for sales and administration was opened. It also includes a showroom for products.

    2017: A golden jubilee
    The company celebrates its 50th year in business and looks back on its successful development into an innovative market leader for industrial suction solutions in Germany and Europe.

    2020: Colour and brand redesign
    As of 1st January 2020, the entire product portfolio is sold under the Kärcher brand name. With this initiative, Kärcher is reinforcing the uniform appearance of all products offered by the corporate group, as well as its strategic alignment, which keeps its customers in focus.

    2022: Two heads are better than one – incorporating Ringler GmbH's renowned quality into Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming GmbH

    With effect from 1st January 2022, the company is named Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming. Our commitment to quality continues to shape what we do every day.

    Our goal: Continuously improving our environmental sustainability

    The varied industrial suction solutions from Kärcher Industrial Vacuum GmbH make an important contribution to keeping production facilities clean, ensuring occupational safety, maintaining clean air and protecting the environment. Our products stand out thanks to their high-quality, long-lasting, technically sophisticated, robust and sustainable design. 

    In this respect, we do everything we can to become more and more environmentally friendly with each unit generation. To do so, we attach great importance to reducing the environmental impact of the production of our products, as well as making a direct contribution to environmental protection at our customers' premises using our industrial suction solutions, for instance by collecting substances that are harmful to the environment.

    Environmental protection from product development to disposal

    When it comes to achieving sustainability, the journey is the destination. We have been following this future-oriented path for decades, setting an example in the industry. For instance, when developing new products, we embrace the concept of "life cycle thinking". This means that we start considering the entire product life cycle early in the planning phase. All sections of the product life cycle are analysed during development with a particular focus on environmental aspects and optimised wherever possible to ensure that it has as little impact on the environment as possible.

    Raw material production: Our solutions are made using high-quality raw materials. Our commitment to quality and the associated long lifetimes of our solutions help us to protect the environment.

    Parts production: When it comes to selecting our suppliers, too, we value their environmentally friendly procedures. We also look for suppliers who do not use harmful substances and who implement effective environmental management measures.

    Production: We have already ensured that our production processes have little impact on the environment. Nevertheless, we remain committed to continuous improvement and make every effort to reduce our impact on the environment further using innovative processes. Processes of this kind include waste heat recover, water reclamation and solar power.

    Distribution: Wherever possible, we use environmentally friendly methods of transport, such as railways. When distribution requires the use of trucks, we make every effort to ensure that we optimise loads and avoid indirect routes.

    Contributing to environmental protection at our customers' premises: Our innovative solutions reduce dust and noise emissions from our customers' production facilities, ensuring that production runs cleanly and safely.

    Repairs: Our products are also designed to make repairs as easy as possible. Our service centre guarantees expert repairs, wherever you are in the world.

    Recycling and disposal: Old devices can be returned free of charge in accordance with European legislation. Since they are easy to dismantle and made of suitable materials, old devices can be recycled. What's more, our industrial vacuum solutions are, as a rule, 90% recyclable.

    Sustainability at Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming GmbH
    Information
    Contact Us

    Kärcher Center Indonesia
    Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
    Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

    P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
    E:  info.id@karcher.com

    Opening hours
    Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
    Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

    Customer Care (WA Business chat):
    0815 8111 505

    Social Media
    • SSL Secured
    © 2026 PT Karcher