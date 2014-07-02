Safety is a matter of Tact

We want to do our bit to protect workers in the construction industry from the dangers of fine dust. So, we've developed a range of vacuum cleaners for removing wet and dry dirt and dust – with the option of vacuuming directly at the dust source thanks to chip and dust suction. We've gone one step further with our latest generation of wet and dry vacuum cleaners in the Tact H and M class.

What does "Tact" stand for? Triggered air cleaning technology

Thanks to a range of functions such as our new, sensor-controlled automatic filter cleaning system (Tact), Kärcher Professional vacuum cleaners and dry vacuum cleaners detect when the flat pleated filter needs cleaning – then they briefly reverse the air flow and blow air through the filter. As a result, users can work without losing any suction power and without any interruptions. This revolutionary system leads to never-seen-before quantities of dust that can be vacuumed without manual filter cleaning, as well as significantly reduced noise if only small amounts of dust are present.

Thanks to this highly efficient filter cleaning, the powerful Tact vacuum cleaners are perfect for both typical and hazardous dusts. The filters have an unparalleled service life – they only need changing after vacuuming 180 kilograms of fine dust (category A mineral dust). As a result, you can enjoy longer periods of uninterrupted work with consistent suction power, as well as better protection against fine dust.