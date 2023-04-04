Pressure should be set to minimum.

On the go

Model names

Pressure washer

OC 3

Medium pressure washer

KHB 6 / KHB 4-18

Pressure washer

K 2 - K 7

Application

Pressure washer

On the go

Medium pressure washer

At home

Pressure washer

At home

Prep time

Pressure washer

Low, as only the water tank needs to be filled

Medium pressure washer

Low, as only one water connection is needed

Pressure washer

Medium, as water connection and electricity are needed

Cleaning power

Pressure washer

Low, as low pressure (flow rate max. 2 l / min)

Medium pressure washer

Medium, as medium pressure (max. 24 bar, flow rate max. 200 l / h)

Pressure washer

high, since variable pressure range between 20 and 110 (K2) to 180 (K 7) bar

suitability for bicycle cleaning

Pressure washer

For quick cleaning on the go.

Very gentle cleaning due to the low pressure.

The battery and tank volume are not sufficient for thorough cleaning.

Medium pressure washer

For thorough cleaning at home.

The medium pressure is sufficient for bicycle cleaning and gentle at the same time.

The only limitation is the battery charge.

Pressure washer

For thorough cleaning at home.

No restrictions, as power and water are connected.

Distance to sensitive components should be maintained to avoid damage.

Pressure should be set to minimum.