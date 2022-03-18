Cleaning windows: Tips for a streak-free view

Cleaning window frames correctly

When cleaning the windows, don't forget the frames. After all, they are also exposed to the elements just like the window panes. First, remove coarse dirt with a hand brush or a dry cloth. Then thoroughly clean the frame with a wet cloth or a soft sponge. For very stubborn dirt, you can use a detergent. However, you must pay attention to the material of the frame in this case:

For wood, there are care agents which protect it from weathering.

Plastic frames can be cleaned with anti-static cleaners which are specifically designed for plastic.

If you get the chance, at the same time, you can also remove any coarse dirt from the window sill and thoroughly clean it.