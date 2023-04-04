Working in the home: Ways to avoid dust

However, DIY is not limited to the garden, but can also be carried out in the home. After a few years, it’s normal for some items such as the kitchen, the tile backsplash in the bathroom or the living room cabinet to find themselves on your list of things that need upgrading. Whatever kind of DIY you undertake, it will no doubt consist of painting and drilling.

If your house is being remodeled or extensive renovation work is being carried out, it’s normal for a lot of construction waste to get produced - for example, when tearing down old walls or drilling into them. In order to get the living space livable once again, the larger pieces of debris should first be carried out of the room by hand or using a dustpan. A wet and dry vacuum cleaner with an integrated filter bag can then be used to remove the fine pieces of dust efficiently and quickly. This makes it particularly easy to vacuum up construction and renovation debris such as plaster, cement or pieces of brick. The vacuum cleaner also makes light work of damp dirt, which can occur when stripping wallpaper.

A wet and dry vacuum cleaner is even helpful for smaller renovation projects, enabling you to avoid costly basic cleaning after the renovation work is done. Dust can be prevented thanks to the device’s extensive range of accessories. For some projects, like adding new track lighting to the ceiling, you spend more time actually covering furniture and cleaning than doing the actual DIY. A drill dust catcher can help! The accessory is simply connected to the suction hose. To collect the drilling dust, the attachment is placed at the desired position on the wall or ceiling and the vacuum is switched on. The drill dust catcher will remain securely attached to wherever it’s placed. Now you can drill without having to worry about dust or residue because the drilling dust is immediately picked up by the wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Tip: It is best to leave the vacuum cleaner running for some time after drilling. This prevents excess drill dust from landing on the floor.