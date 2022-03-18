Cleaning tiles

Removing lime film from tiles

It's not only in the bathroom where limescale can become a problem: A white lime film may arise over time when cleaning too if the water is very calciferous. The lime film occurs in particular on dark tiles and you often only notice it when areas that are frequently walked on are polished by footwear and start to have a greasy look.

To remove the lime film, use an acidic sanitary cleaner. Alternatively, you can use household remedies, such as vinegar or citric acid. When using acidic cleaners, the tile joints should always be pre-watered so that they are not attacked by the detergent. To do this, it is sufficient to wet-wipe the surface with clean water. The cleaner is diluted with water in accordance with the instructions and is applied using a scrubber. During the contact time of approx. five minutes, the surface can be further processed with the scrubber, but the cleaning solution should not be allowed to dry. Then use a floor wiper or mop and clean water to wipe the surface again until all of the detergent residue is removed. When doing this, change the water several times. For extremely thin lime films, under certain circumstances, it is sufficient to wipe the floor once or twice with an acidic sanitary cleaner and then rinse with clean water.