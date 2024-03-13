Draining the garden pond and relocating plants

Before you start cleaning, plants and animals such as fish, frogs and newts must be temporarily relocated and the pond water must be drained. This is done fastest with a submersible dirty water pump. It is positioned at the deepest point of the garden pond where the most dirt accumulates. Once the pond is empty, the loose mud is picked up first. The liner, gravel and larger stones can then be cleaned using a high-pressure cleaner, so that stuck dirt is released. Work should be done with a flat water stream so as not to damage the pond liner. Particular care should be taken when cleaning the edges of the pond, as a lot of dirt settles here. You can then simply pump the (newly created) dirty water out of the pond with the submersible pump.

Then the clean liner is examined for cracks and leaks and repaired if necessary, for example with residues of the pond liner and waterproof PVC adhesive. If everything is OK, the plants return to their place and the pond basin is filled up with fresh water.

Particular care must be taken when cleaning the pond if fish are living in it. They must be carefully relocated before cleaning. Storage tanks act as a temporary home. In order to create approximately the same living conditions for the fish, the containers should consequently be filled so that approximately one third of the water in each container is the pond's own water. Pond plants are also protected from drying out in this way. In order to offer them additional protection, do not pour the fresh water into the pond too quickly after cleaning. The temperature is then uniformly adjusted, and suspended matter settles more easily on the bottom of the pond.