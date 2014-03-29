Submersible pumps

Kärcher submersible pumps are extremely robust and very long-lasting – even with demanding use in the private sector. This is made possible by a tried-and-trusted ceramic slide ring sealing used in professional applications, which is particularly hard-wearing. With our submersible pumps for dirty water, even contaminated, sludgy water can be conveyed easily from A to B at high pressure and a considerable delivery height. Flat-suction pumps can suck away clear or only slightly dirty water down to a level of just 1 mm. All that's left to do is wipe the surface dry. The new submersible flat-suction dirty water pump meets both challenges brilliantly.