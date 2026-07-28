Battery Power 36/50

36 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology incl. LCD display to show the battery level. Suitable for all devices on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform.

Why have many, when one is enough: The 36 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power exchangeable battery from Kärcher can be used in all devices on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform. This saves purchasing several batteries. The battery performs consistently with its lithium-ion cells. Battery self-discharge and capacity loss due to frequent partial discharge (memory effect) are also a thing of the past. Innovative Real Time Technology with integrated LCD display shows the remaining running time, charge level and battery capacity at a glance. And thanks to pleasant soft touch casing elements, the battery does not slip, even on smooth or tilted surfaces.

Features and benefits
Battery Power 36/50: Innovative Real Time Technology
Innovative Real Time Technology
The integrated LCD screen shows the remaining runtime, remaining charging time and charging state at all times.
Battery Power 36/50: 36 V Kärcher battery platform
36 V Kärcher battery platform
For use in all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform devices. For use in all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform devices.
Battery Power 36/50: Powerful lithium-ion cells
Powerful lithium-ion cells
The lithium-ion battery guarantees consistent power while preventing self-discharge and memory effect.
Automatic storage mode
  • Extends the lifetime of the cells
IPX 5 rated – protected against jets of water from all directions
  • Reliable protection during jobs that use jets of water.
Efficient temperature management
  • Top performance thanks to efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.
Intelligent cell monitoring
  • Protects the battery against overloading, overheating and deep discharge.
Robust casing
  • Kärcher's battery casings are extremely shock-resistant.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 36
Capacity (Ah) 5
Energy (Wh) 180
Colour black
Weight (kg) 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 134 x 88 x 118
Battery Power 36/50
Battery Power 36/50
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