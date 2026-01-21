Cordless vacuum cleaner：

VC 4s Cordless *SEA / VC 4s Cordless (White)*SEA / VC 4i Cordless Plus (White) *SEA

Cordless vacuum cleaners are designed for greater flexibility and versatility. The cordless vacuum cleaner is very light and easy to store, and the body is a 2-in-1 device. It can be used for cleaning various floors and furniture as well as cars. With the special accessories of the car, it can form a small vacuum cleaner to facilitate the work on the car, and it is suitable for cleaning in the narrow space in the car.