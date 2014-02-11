Kärcher - Powerful cleaning equipment! We meet all your cleaning needs.

Kärcher – global provider of cleaning technology

The family-owned company Kärcher is today the world's leading provider of efficient, resource-conserving cleaning systems. Kärcher makes a difference through top performance, innovation and quality.

Design prizes and patents

Kärcher cleaning machines combine functionality, user-friendliness and sophisticated design. Kärcher's innovation and drive to achieve better solutions set the company apart and have been proven again and again by patents and awards from renowned institutions. Over 1,300 patents and utility models are a testament to the company's ingenuity and innovative prowess.