When hygiene matters most

Viruses such as the corona virus SARS-CoV-2 are not visible to the naked eye and are only about 20 to 300 nanometres in size. They invade animal, plant or human cells and use these living cells as so-called host cells. Even when exposed to air, they can sometimes survive for a very long time and remain contagious. However, a new host cell is necessary for long-term survival - if they do not find it, viruses die sooner or later.

Not all viruses cause disease. Our immune system often reacts quickly and fights off intruders immediately. Viruses begin to multiply in the body as soon as infection has occurred. Drugs are of limited help against viruses and antibiotics have been proven to be ineffective against viral diseases. There are antiviral drugs that only help against certain types of viruses. Since viruses (for example the influenza virus) can change, they are able to get past the body's own defences more easily. A person only becomes immune when his body has dealt with the pathogen. However, even after a disease has been overcome, immunity is not always guaranteed. Viruses do not have their own metabolism.