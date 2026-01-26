How exactly do scrubber dryers work?

All modern scrubber dryers with a roller or disc brush head essentially work in the same way. The cleaning solution is mixed either in the fresh water tank when cleaning agents are added to it or, in the case of automatic dosing systems, just in front of the brush head itself. The rotation and contact pressure of the brush work together to remove dirt. Thanks to the turbine's suction power, the dirty water is then absorbed by the squeegee and collected in the dirty water tank. Scrubbers on the other hand do not have a turbine or a squeegee. This is why loosened dirt is collected by, for example, Kärcher's wet and dry vacuum cleaners afterwards.

But not all scrubber dryers are the same

Scrubber dryers are like cars – they all work the same, yet not every model is suited to each area of application. Yet thanks to different designs, sizes, brush head systems and drive technologies, it is very easy to find a machine that exactly matches your individual requirements. You know how large your surfaces are and whether they are filled with objects or not. You know the structure of your floors and their degree of soiling. And we have the right floor cleaning machine for what you need. Promise.