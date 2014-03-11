Home & Garden

Cleaning devices in the Home & Garden range are above all smaller than those in the Professional range. Kärcher's most famous device is the pressure washer, though the company also offers a variety of other cleaning devices in the Home & Garden range, including the steam cleaner and window vac. The Garden range mainly comprises watering systems, which are highly efficient and resource-conserving. Kärcher products therefore offer the right solution for any cleaning challenge.