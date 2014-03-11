eco!ogic – yellow is the new green

Pressure washers in the eco!ogic range – water economy at its best.

eco!ogic devices with tried-and-tested Kärcher quality are market leaders in environmental protection: they allow targeted use of water only where it is needed, thereby reducing water consumption. Innovative technology and intelligent solutions enable an exemplary approach to resources. The plastic parts of the eco!ogic range are made from around 60% recycled material and are free from phthalates and PVC. The packaging is made from FSC cardboard and never contains polystyrene padding.