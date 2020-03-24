Steam cleaners for home users: combat viruses and bacteria without chemicals

Allergy sufferers and parents can breathe easy

People suffering from allergies benefit twice: in contrast to cleaning solutions, steam condensate does not leave any potentially allergenic residues on the cleaned surface. Also, steam binds dust, which means that no allergens are whirled up: This also noticeably improves the indoor climate and reduces the burden on the respiratory tract.

The absence of chemical cleaning agents is also particularly relevant if there are small children in the household. Babies crawl across the floor and like to put objects in their mouths. Allergic reactions or skin irritation caused by detergent residues are no longer an issue with steam.