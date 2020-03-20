Hot water high-pressure cleaner for cleaning and disinfecting large surfaces

Hot water high-pressure cleaner

The use of hot water high-pressure cleaners speeds up cleaning by up to 40 percent compared to cold-water units, especially due to the faster drying process of the clean surfaces. In addition to better results and a faster cleaning and drying time, a measurable reduction of germs can be achieved when using hot water high-pressure cleaners and a water temperature of at least 85°C. Not only dirt, but also bacteria and viruses can be effectively fought. With the help of the steam stage it is even possible to clean at temperatures of up to 155°C.

Depending on the area of application, high-pressure cleaners are required in which the water pressure and quantity can be regulated at the high-pressure gun. This makes it possible to work with the appropriate combination in each case without the dirt splashing back and coming towards the user.