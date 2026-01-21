Multi-functional vacuum cleaners
With Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners, spray extraction cleaners and ash and dry vacuum cleaners, you are ideally equipped for all possible cleaning situations. Special filter systems and individual accessories enable these robust vacuum cleaners to pick up different types of dirt quickly and thoroughly or remove stubborn stains from textile surfaces without leaving any residue behind. Some of the devices also have powerful rechargeable batteries – for even more flexibility when cleaning.
Multi-purpose vacuum cleaners
Whether it is dry, wet, coarse or fine: Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners remove all dirt and can even deal with large amounts of water. Ideal for cars, garages, basements, workshops, renovation work and around the home. And, for even more freedom of movement and flexibility, Kärcher offers cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Spray extraction cleaners
For allergy sufferers, pet owners and everyone who likes things thoroughly clean: Kärcher carpet cleaners clean textile surfaces such as carpets, upholstered furniture, mattresses, car seats and wall hangings deep into the fibres.
The robust Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners don’t hold back. They remove dry dirt just as effectively as wet dirt, and even large amounts of liquid are no problem.
Car cleaning
Clean your car thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Its extensive range of accessories allows you to clean between seats and places that are difficult to reach.
Renovation
The Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners can also manage coarse rubble. The innovative filter system and consistently high suction power simplify the cleaning process and make it possible to work with low energy consumption. Even wet or damp rubble does not pose a problem.
Liquids and shards
With our wet and dry vacuum cleaners, the name speaks for itself. Broken drinking bottles, small puddles or damp dirt are no problem at all, thanks to the high suction power, robust container and option to vacuum without a filter bag.
Leaked or spilled water
Large puddles have a variety of causes, yet in each case can be removed thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The large container ensures you can vacuum for long periods, as well as pick up large accumulations of water swiftly and effortlessly.
Garden
A wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a real help, even in the garden. Easily vacuum small twigs, gravel, leaves, or blow them aside using the blower function.
Outside area
Patios, garages, house entrances and stairs are clean again in no time with the wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Inside area
WDs can be used just like normal vacuum cleaners for vacuuming in living spaces, offering the best cleaning results thanks to special accessories, such as the carpet nozzle.