Multi-purpose vacuum cleaners

The Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners are extremely robust and ideally equipped to quickly and thoroughly clean entire areas around the home or outdoors – e.g. in the basement, in the garage or on the patio. Whether it is fine, coarse, wet or dry: Thanks to the ideal equipment, every type of dirt is reliably removed. And the exceptionally high suction power and specially developed nozzles enable even larger dirt particles to be easily picked up.