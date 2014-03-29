Water filter vacuum cleaners
For everyone who wants maximum cleanliness and fresh room air, Kärcher offers extra freshness: The vacuum cleaner with water filter ensures clean floors, fresher, cleaner air, and therefore a more pleasant room climate.
Highlights
Unlike standard filter-bag vacuum cleaners, the newly-developed DS 5.800 water filter works using the natural power of water. Thanks to its high suction power, the water in the filter is rotated at high speed. This rotating water column efficiently filters out any sucked-in dust and immediately binds it in the water bath. The result is fresh and clean air, which also helps allergy sufferers. As the vacuum cleaner has a water filter, filter bags – in which allergens can multiply – are no longer needed, and mite excretions are simply emptied out with the water after use. Another advantage for allergy sufferers is that there is no longer a cloud of dust when emptying the vacuum cleaner.
Purest vacuuming pleasure
The DS 5.800 vacuum cleaner with water filter also makes a convincing case in terms of efficiency: Its modern water filter technology means the DS can maintain a high level of suction power and makes buying expensive filter bags unnecessary. It delivers maximum suction power with minimum power consumption, thereby saving money.
Proven advantages for even more vacuuming comfort:
- Simple cleaning
- Easy to use
- HEPA 12 filter (EN1822:1998)
- Handy built-in accessory storage on the device
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- 2 parking positions for horizontal and vertical storage
- 4 caster wheels for easy turning manoeuvre
- Adjustable telescope vacuum tube
Clean floors - fresh air
The multi-stage filter system ensures that even microscopic dirt particles 0.3 µm or more in size are extracted, leaving the exhaust air 99.99% clean.
- The transparent water filter offers an effective core filtration function
- The washable, long-lasting intermediate filter filters out tiny airborne particles from the condensed humid air.
- The HEPA high-performance filter captures allergenic pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and dust mite faeces.
Pure vacuum power
