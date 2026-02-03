As an integral part of the advanced, multi-stage filter system, consisting of a coarse, fine and HEPA filter, this fine filter effectively removes the smallest dust particles before they even reach the HEPA filter. This ensures maximum cleanliness and a healthier indoor climate. For a consistently optimum performance, we recommend cleaning the filter regularly by shaking out coarse dust and using a soft brush if necessary. Replace the fine filter every six months to keep the suction power high.